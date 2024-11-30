It all started over 20 years ago when we opened our first café and bistro.

A passion for hospitality and good food led us on a journey that would evolve into something much bigger.

Fast forward to 2021, and The Daily Apron Bakery was born, marking a milestone as the first artisan bakery in the heart of Lisburn city centre.

Our individual journeys into the world of hospitality go back over 30 years.

Cathy and I spent those years separately, learning from chefs, bakers, and mentors along the way, before eventually coming together to share our knowledge and vision.

What sets us apart is that we are self-taught, and through the many years, we’ve blended everything we’ve learned to create a unique approach to both hospitality and baking.

Cathy is the ‘applied chemist’ of the bakery, the genius behind understanding how ingredients come together to form the perfect flavour profiles.

Her understanding of the baking process has been instrumental in the bakery’s success.

As for me, I bring the creative drive. I guide the team, shaping the direction of the business and ensuring that we continue to innovate while staying true to our roots.

Together, we’ve created something truly special, but it’s also a team effort.

The combination of science and art in our work is what gives The Daily Apron its unique edge in the market.

A significant chapter in our story unfolded in August 2023 when Cathy took a trip to Vancouver for a stage with a renowned French baker.

This experience introduced French pastries as a major offering in our bakery, and with it came a whole new level of early mornings and late nights.

Using an old traditional French recipe shared by Mikel, we now start our shifts anywhere between 10pm the night before to midnight.

Cathy and Lucy, a recent bakery graduate, work tirelessly overnight, getting orders ready for stockists from 6:30am onwards.

Their shift ends around 10am, and then Amy, our baking captain, takes over.

Alongside Ellie and Hayley, our apprentices, they continue the sourdough process and keep the pastry production rolling.

The process takes a full 48 hours from start to finish, meaning the bakery only sees a brief four hours of peace, quiet and no flour each day.

But it’s all worth it when customers take that first bite and say, “Wow!”

Our sourdough loaf is, without a doubt, our flagship product.

The process of nurturing and cultivating our starters, Betty and Betsy (named after Cathy’s mum), is something we take great pride in and has become the trademark of the business.

It’s a labour of love that’s helped us win numerous national awards.

Our most recent accolade was a gold medal at the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards (IQFDA) for our distinctive black sourdough loaf.

We’re also proud recipients of several gold Blas na hEireann awards, a Gold at the World Baker Awards, and recognition for Cathy as a regional World Bread Hero.

And let's not forget our Great Taste Award, which speaks to the quality of everything we bake.

The support from our loyal customers has been incredible.

Many have discovered us at the bakery in Lisburn, while others have found us at local food and drink markets hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

If you haven’t had a chance to visit, we’ll be at the upcoming Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market on Friday, December 13, where you can sample our products and experience what we’ve spent so many years perfecting.

We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished, and we’re excited to continue this journey, baking for you and sharing the joy of real, artisan bread.

It’s a story that’s still being written, and we can’t wait to see what comes next...watch this space!

