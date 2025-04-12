Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Newry-based interiors company and several neighbouring businesses are devastated after a fire tore through part of the Newry North Business Park in the early hours of Friday morning, April 11.

Sheepbridge Interiors, a beloved family-run business located at Unit F within the park, has been left “devastated beyond belief” after the blaze severely damaged their premises.

In a heartfelt statement the team behind the interiors company shared their heartbreak on social media: "Devastated beyond belief. Our family and friends all in this business together, destroyed by fire. Thoughts go out to my staff, my landlord, my business neighbours and our fantastic customers.”

They also extended sincere gratitude to emergency responders, calling them “the pride of our country”.

Despite the loss, Sheepbridge Interiors has vowed to honour all current orders, asking for patience and understanding from customers as they regroup and begin the recovery process.

The post continued: “Early days for thoughts on the future. But all existing orders will be fulfilled. Just bear with us as we go through the next few days.”

Meanwhile, Tiddly Town, a children’s role play centre also located in the park, narrowly avoided destruction. The team shared harrowing footage of the fire online and described the emotional toll of watching their neighbours' businesses engulfed in flames.

"We were up all night as a neighbouring business watched their unit burn to the ground. The distress and disbelief was unmeasurable. All of us willing the fire service to save our beloved play town,” their post read.

“Everyone is absolutely heartbroken at the damage and it's knock on effect. Whilst we managed to escape the flames, we need to assess the smoke damage and the access area to us.

“Please be patient as we navigate today and I hope that people will continue to support all of us in Newry North Business park.”

Thankfully, Tiddly Town confirmed it would reopen today (Saturday), for scheduled parties and bookings, and urged the public to continue supporting local businesses through this challenging time.

“Please come out and visit us this weekend. Our business community has been supported tremendously online over the last 24 hours, and any business can only be sustained when customers come through the door.

“@sheepbridgeinteriors have been out all day continuing promised deliveries to their customers despite the destruction they faced today. They deserve Newry (and beyonds) commendation.

“If you can, please follow their socials and consider a future purchase of one of their superb range of beds, sofas, mattresses, and more.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities are expected to carry out a full investigation once it is safe to enter the affected units.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the blaze broke out around 2am, with close to 60 firefighters responding to the incident.