'The end of a dream that became the start of a mission': Northern Ireland woman named on Forbes 30 under 30 influential list
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Northern Ireland entrepreneur has been named on the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list for ‘social impact’.
Naomi McGregor (28) from Ballymoney was recognised for her company Movetru’s mission to ‘eradicate preventable injuries through data-driven decisions’.
In pursuit of a ballet career at 14-years-old, Naomi injured her knee. After three years and eight different specialists, her injury was finally diagnosed. At this time, she was told she would never be able to dance again.
Naomi’s personal experience identified a gap in the industry so she took matters into her own hands. She dedicated her Master’s dissertation in Engineering to developing the vision for a future where the athlete’s wellbeing is at the forefront of every decision.
She created Movetru, a revolutionary wearable technology for athletes, which accurately tracks your movements in real-time on your smartphone, providing key data to help improve performance and reduce injury rate and recovery time - basically like having your own physio in your pocket.
Forbes said of Movetru: “Naomi McGregor's Movetru is a company on a mission to eradicate preventable injuries through data-driven decisions. Their on-field and on-court wearables measure real-time biomechanics and force generation.
"Through ACL-specific research with over 100 athletes (70% of whom are female) they've already developed insights to reduce injury risks, particularly for women who are up to eight times more likely to suffer ACL injuries. Movetru has secured $2.2 million in funding including VC, established enterprise partnerships, launched pilot programs with elite teams, and are building a data set that will transform injury prevention on a global scale.”
Posting on Instagram, former Coleraine Grammar School pupil Naomi said she was “incredibly honoured” to be named on the list.
She added: "This milestone comes at a time when everything we’ve been building at Movetru is coming to life. We have secured VC investment, developed and launched our deep tech solution, completed over 100 ACL-specific athlete trials, and brought our product to market. “Movetru began with my own experience of injury — the end of a dream that became the start of a mission. Now, to be transforming how athletes move, recover, and thrive is something I’ll never take for granted. “I am so grateful to my phenomenal team, our investors, and the many people who have supported this journey. Your belief has made moments like this possible, and this is only the beginning.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.