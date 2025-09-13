Small business exporters from across Northern Ireland’s booming creative industries stepped into the international spotlight on Thursday at a major UK Government export roadshow in Belfast.

The Made in the UK, Sold to the World roadshow drew hundreds of creative businesses to Belfast for a day of tailored support, expert advice, and direct engagement with commercial officers and buyers from markets as diverse as the US, India, and Latin America.

Delivering the keynote, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Northern Ireland Office, Matthew Patrick, described the event as a “fantastic shop window” for the region’s creative talent.

“Export success is key to Northern Ireland’s economic growth,” said Minister Patrick. “Events like this connect world-class creative businesses with the global opportunities they need to grow — from new trade agreements to UK-wide support programmes like the Export Academy.”

Export Champion Richard Hill, business development manager at award-winning Portadown-based firm Deluxe Group, was also on hand to share his global insights with attendees.

The company, which recently received the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade, has delivered high-profile creative projects for Jurassic World, Disneyland Paris, and the new Harry Potter attraction at Universal Orlando.

“This roadshow is about real opportunities,” said Hill. “We’re proof that a small business from Northern Ireland can compete — and win — on a global stage.”

Northern Ireland’s creative sector, home to companies like Studio Ulster, NI Screen, Humain Studios, and Paper Owl, is one of the eight key sectors targeted for growth under the UK Government’s Plan for Change.

With the US now Northern Ireland’s second-largest export market after Ireland, and new trade agreements opening doors in India and the EU, SMEs attending the event were encouraged to seize the momentum and expand their global reach.

