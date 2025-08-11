Eight dedicated drivers and lorries delivered 155 pallets and 275 cages, ready to feed the thousands of golf fans and players across the seven days

Northern Ireland's leading grocer, wholesaler, food service supplier and retailer Henderson Foodservice has played a key role in delivering a world-class food experience during the 153rd Open.

As the official supplier to event caterer Absolute Taste, Henderson Foodservice provided over 20,000 locally sourced products, showcasing the very best of Northern Irish and Irish food and drink to golf fans, players, and VIP guests.

Across the seven days of the event, the company coordinated a major logistics operation involving eight dedicated drivers and lorries delivering 155 pallets and 275 cages of food to the venue. Among the premium offerings were meat products from K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats, as well as artisan breads, cheeses, charcuterie, condiments, and fresh produce sourced from over 25 local suppliers across the island.

Henderson Foodservice managing director Cathal Geohegan, sales director Kiera Campbell and David Jordan, sales manager Contracts & Key Accounts are pictured at the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush

Henderson Foodservice continues to grow its footprint across the Causeway Coast region, supporting several new high-end hospitality openings, including the five-star Dunluce Lodge, while also supplying to the newly opened Marcus Hotel in Portrush, which is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

The company is also the key supplier to the Roe Valley Resort, now part of The Galgorm Collection, with the Galgorm Group revealing plans for a new Links golf course, set to open in 2029 and could bring even more large-scale events to Northern Ireland.

Henderson Foodservice managing director, Cathal Geoghegan, said: “The Open was a huge operation for us, it was an immense privilege to be such an integral component of an important week for Northern Ireland. We are known for our hospitality and sense of destination, and it was up to our company to deliver on taste and quality. It is without doubt that everyone involved delivered a week to remember for all.”

The Open drove £213 million into the local economy, with many of the 278,000 visitors exploring outside of Portrush while on Northern Ireland shores, with many particularly keen to sample the local hospitality. Many of the restaurants, hotels, cafes and bars are also supplied by Henderson Foodservice and their impressive roster of local producers.

Cathal continued: “From the much sought out breakfast baps before the first tee-off, to the charcuterie boards delivered in VIP hospitality, and all the outlets outside of the event that have benefitted from the additional footfall into Northern Ireland, we have worked hard with our customers over the months to elevate their menus, bring new, local products to their offering, alongside premium, centre of plate, exclusive products.

“It is a source of great pride for us to have been part of the biggest event of the year and is an excellent example of the five-star level of service and quality of products that we can deliver for our customers.