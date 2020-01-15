The Prince’s Trust business breakfast – start something positive in 2020

Are you looking for a way to engage your staff and have a positive impact in 2020?

The Prince’s Trust are hosting a breakfast event for like-minded businesses to network and find out how they can support young people in Northern Ireland this year.

Last year The Prince’s Trust supported more than 8,500 young people in Northern Ireland to develop their confidence, start courses and launch careers. At the event guests will hear from young people who have been supported by The Trust and learn how their business can get involved through activities including corporate volunteering and community impact projects.

The event is taking place at 9.15am on Wednesday, January 22 at Herbert Smith Freehills, 3 Cormac Quay, Ormeau Gasworks, Belfast, BT7 2JD.

To reserve your free place contact Prince’s Trust Partnerships Manager Claire Ellis by email Claire.Ellis@princes-trust.org.uk.

The Prince’s Trust is a youth charity which helps young people to develop the confidence and skills they need to realize their ambitions, so that they can live, learn and earn. Founded by The Prince of Wales in 1976, the charity supports 11 to 30 year-olds who are unemployed, struggling at school and at risk of exclusion.

Further information about The Prince’s Trust is available at princes-trust.org.uk or on 0800 842 842.