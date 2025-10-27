'The public can trust what is on their plate': Belfast fish and seafood restaurant scoops two major honours at Prestigious UK Sustainability Awards
Belfast’s Fish City has scooped a double serving of national success, landing two major prizes at the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) UK Awards 2025 in Edinburgh.
The Ann Street favourite, which has been flying the flag for responsibly sourced seafood since opening in 2013, was named MSC UK Marketing Champion 2025 for its standout efforts to promote sustainability.
Receiving his award at a glitzy ceremony at the Signet Library in Edinburgh on Wednesday night, owner John Lavery said: “In this current climate and difficulties in the fish and chip industry, it’s never been more important to introduce other species to alleviate the pressure on what the public regard as the ‘go to’ such as cod and haddock.
"Being MSC certified means that the public can trust what is on their plate and can contribute to the mission we are on.”
The judges were impressed by Fish City’s creative and effective efforts to promote awareness of sustainable seafood amongst its staff and customers, launching in-house training and developing and running a Kids Club which has seen more than 150 young students participate in an immersive educational experience.
The restaurant’s social media channels have carried a regular stream of engaging posts championing sustainable seafood consumption, and the kitchen team developed several popular new MSC certified dishes.
The second of Fish City’s awards was MSC UK Foodservice Champion 2025 which was won by Aaron Norton, Fish City’s social media manager, for his efforts in masterminding the restaurant’s social media campaigns and ongoing activities.
After receiving his award, Aaron explained: “It’s a huge honour to win an MSC award. As an individual and speaking on behalf of Fish City, we take sustainability so seriously. It’s part of who we are.
"We partner with MSC to ensure sustainable seafood is there for future generations.”
Rowan Williams, commercial officer, UK and Ireland added: “Restaurants have such an important role to play in influencing consumer behaviour. Fish City has taken that responsibility and run with it – changing its customers’ buying habits for the better while also taking its workforce on the sustainability journey with them.”
Posting on social media the duo added: “We’re beyond thrilled to share that Fish City was awarded MSC UK Marketing Champion of the Year and our Aaron was recognised as MSC UK Foodservice Champion of the Year at last night’s MSC and ASC UK Awards celebrating the many incredible teams and businesses across the UK committed to seafood sustainability
“A fantastic evening at the beautiful Signet Library in Edinburgh enjoying ASC-certified responsibly farmed Isle of Mull oysters ASC-certified gin cured salmon and grilled MSC Scottish plaice catching up with great friends from the fish and chip industry, and making new connections for the future Many thanks to the MSC in the UK - Certified Sustainable Seafood for a wonderful evening and for this tremendous recognition — we’re over the moon. And our warmest congratulations to all the incredible finalists and winners.”