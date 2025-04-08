The Range says 'thank you to everyone' as it marks huge milestone with new Bangor opening becoming its 30th store in former Homebase
Discount retailer The Range has officially reached a major milestone with the opening of its 30th new store at Balloo Retail Park in Bangor.
The exciting news was shared with their followers on social media on Friday, celebrating their rapid expansion across the UK and Ireland.
In a post, the company wrote: “We’ve hit a HUGE milestone! We’ve now opened 30 brand-new The Range superstores in former Homebase units across the UK & Ireland, including Sligo, Drogheda, Winchester and Balloo Park (Bangor), which officially opened today!”
The new store is part of The Range’s ongoing commitment to providing customers with an extensive home and garden destination. It will feature the popular 'Garden Centres by Homebase,' along with the stunning SS’25 home collection. The Range has quickly become a go-to for home and garden enthusiasts, and the store’s grand opening celebrations were a testament to its growing popularity.
Outlining further expansion, the post added: “A huge thank you to everyone who joined our grand opening celebrations – stay tuned, more stores coming soon!”
The Bangor store is one of several former Homebase locations that The Range has recently acquired as part of a larger strategy.
The company swooped in last November to buy 70 Homebase sites out of administration, saving approximately 1,600 jobs in the process. This included multiple locations across Northern Ireland, such as the newly opened Bangor store, and will also bring The Range's presence to other towns, including Cookstown.
However the list did not include the Homebase sites in Antrim, Craigavon or Belfast’s Galwally and Boucher Road.
