Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The exciting news was shared with their followers on social media on Friday, celebrating their rapid expansion across the UK and Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discount retailer The Range has officially reached a major milestone with the opening of its 30th new store at Balloo Retail Park in Bangor.

The exciting news was shared with their followers on social media on Friday, celebrating their rapid expansion across the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post, the company wrote: “We’ve hit a HUGE milestone! We’ve now opened 30 brand-new The Range superstores in former Homebase units across the UK & Ireland, including Sligo, Drogheda, Winchester and Balloo Park (Bangor), which officially opened today!”

The new store is part of The Range’s ongoing commitment to providing customers with an extensive home and garden destination. It will feature the popular 'Garden Centres by Homebase,' along with the stunning SS’25 home collection. The Range has quickly become a go-to for home and garden enthusiasts, and the store’s grand opening celebrations were a testament to its growing popularity.

Outlining further expansion, the post added: “A huge thank you to everyone who joined our grand opening celebrations – stay tuned, more stores coming soon!”

The Bangor store is one of several former Homebase locations that The Range has recently acquired as part of a larger strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discount retailer The Range has officially reached a major milestone with the opening of its 30th new store at Balloo Retail Park in Bangor. Credit Facebook The Range

The company swooped in last November to buy 70 Homebase sites out of administration, saving approximately 1,600 jobs in the process. This included multiple locations across Northern Ireland, such as the newly opened Bangor store, and will also bring The Range's presence to other towns, including Cookstown.