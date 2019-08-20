The search is on for more entrepreneurs

Since launching in 2016, over 700 businesses have come through the Belfast Accelerator, creating hundreds of jobs while raising millions of pounds in investment and funding along the way.

Now, as Ulster Bank prepares to deliver the 10th programme, more established businesses who want to grow and scale are encouraged to sign-up to the Accelerator. A place on the programme can be transformative for existing companies, as well as those who are just beginning their entrepreneurial journey.

Applications to the Accelerator programme close this Saturday, August 24

In addition to providing fully funded support such as business coaching, expert mentorship and an environment of likeminded people, the programme can be of benefit to those business trying to scale, launch a new product or even invest in top line leadership. Throughout the time on the programme, successful applicants will have access to a wealth of support from partners of the Belfast Accelerator including; Pinsent Masons, Dell Technologies, Hiscox , Deloitte, Free Agent and Equifax.

John Ferris, Entrepreneur Development Manager with Ulster Bank, said “Gearing up to welcome our 10th intake of entrepreneurs has been an exciting time for everyone in the Belfast Accelerator. To date, we have helped hundreds of businesses achieve success and we want to support many more to achieve their goals.

“Some of our accelerator alumni have gone on to achieve international recognition and are now trading on a global scale. We want to attract more companies into the programme and equip them with the tools, knowledge and funding they need to operate on this scale.”

Now in their second term with the Entrepreneur Accelerator programme, leading cycling tech and data company See.Sense has found the access to expertise given to them through the Belfast hub to be invaluable.

Philip McAleese, who co-founded the company with his wife Irene, said: “Joining the Ulster Bank Entrepreneur Accelerator programme has been a transformational experience for See Sense. We have been helped to grow and scale international markets which had been a goal for the company for some time. Beyond that, it has also been very beneficial for staff retention and engagement. Our employees love coming to work in the modern, centrally-located office facilities provided and being part of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem has helped to boost enthusiasm while sharing ideas with those around us.”

Applications to the Accelerator programme close this Saturday, August 24. Those successful can progress through the programme up to a maximum of three times over a period of 18 months. For more information, visit www.ulsterbank.co.uk/accelerator