Northern Ireland product development firm Instil has announced plans to double headcount at its cyber security arm over the next 18 months.

The expansion is designed to service its growing roster of global clients and comes just weeks after Instil’s acquisition of cyber security experts Vertical Structure.

Instil, which is based in Belfast, provides product development, cloud engineering, digital modernisation, and training and added cyber security expertise to its offering following the deal.

Simon Whittaker, head of Cyber at Instil and founder of Vertical Structure and Instil founder and Chief Executive Officer Tara Simpson

Since the acquisition was announced on 30th October it has been successfully integrating the business into Instil. The team currently total 16 but growing demand for cyber security expertise amongst its existing and new clients mean headcount will grow substantially in the coming year.

Instil founder and chief executive officer Tara Simpson said the firm’s broadened offering has found a willing audience: “We said when we announced the acquisition that we saw significant growth potential for the business and, after just a few weeks working as an integrated team, we are more confident than ever that further expansion is on the cards for our cyber security arm.

"The acquisition has provided our existing clients with additional cyber expertise while Vertical Structure’s clients have been able to benefit from our broad product development and cloud engineering offering.

“In addition, it has given us a powerful combined offering to approach new clients and grow the business as a whole. Having brought two cultures together it is clear we have created a potent force which will find favour with organisations across the world.”

Simon Whittaker, head of Cyber at Instil and founder of Vertical Structure, said the integration of the Vertical Structure team into Instil has been seamless thanks to the efforts of everyone involved..

“There has been significant a lot of hard work from both teams on integrating technology and other areas in the last few weeks, and it is really starting to bear fruit with both companies able to benefit by adopting the best-of-breed approach. We have already been able to start recruiting and building up our team further and look forward to continuing to do that over the next few months.

“We’re loving the ability to continue working with our existing awesome clients but also to meet and share some of our expertise with some new organisations. We’re working hard to get our message of human focus security to as many people as possible.”

Instil, which in total employs 130 people, helps technology brands transform, innovate and disrupt their markets with category-defining software products. Its services include product development, delivering next-generation software products; cloud engineering, developing well-architected modern cloud solutions; digital modernisation, rethinking business models; and training, accelerating engineering and delivery know-how in software teams.