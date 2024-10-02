Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

International Workplace Group, the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions with brands including Spaces and Regus, is opening a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Coleraine.

As the adoption of hybrid working rapidly accelerates across the Causeway Coast and Glens region, the number of enquiries for space in International Workplace Group locations has risen sharply and this new opening helps meet rising demand.

The addition of International Workplace Group’s latest location in the area comes on the heels of the business achieving rapid network growth, signing 465 new locations in the first half of 2024.

Situated in the River House Business Centre in Coleraine, this new location is part of a drive by International Workplace Group to meet the sharply rising demand for top class flexible working space in Northern Ireland.

By bringing a high-quality office space to Coleraine, International Workplace Group is enabling local people to experience living in a ’15-minute’ city, allowing workers to work close to their homes without commuting far from where they live.

Set to open in the next two months, this new partnership will provide space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries including health and service, while International Workplace Group’s Design Your Own Office service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements. The new Regus location will include facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces.

The building owners decided to invest in the International Workplace Group platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working. With an annual investment of around £50m into its technology platform, International Workplace Group provides partners with access to all the company’s expertise as well as design and fit-out support and sales and marketing capabilities.

Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of International Workplace Group PLC, said: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Causeway Coast and Glens with this latest opening.

"As an important business hub Coleraine is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to work with partners to develop the Regus brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.

“Our opening in Coleraine comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment. Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

Robert Wilson of River House, added: “We are delighted to welcome International Workplace Group under the Regus brand to River House, and have worked closely over the last few months to build on the unique relationship we have with our members and the wider Causeway Coast & Glens Community.

“In an era of rapidly rising overheads and constant change, this new Regus flexible workspace from International Workplace Group offers an efficient and impressive alternative to large fixed-term premises renting. This has been our strategy since 2012 and River House has been over 90% occupied since. We look forward to their further expansion at River House over the coming years.”

With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt hybrid working for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030.

With International Workplace Group, partners are able to capitalise on this fast-growing sector, while being supported by International Workplace Group’s unparalleled experience. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of £9,000 per employee.

International Workplace Group is the world’s leading provider of flexible workspace – featuring more than 4,000 locations in more than 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via the International Workplace Group app.

As the ongoing shift towards hybrid working accelerates, the potential for further growth is exponential with an estimated 1.2 billion white collar workers globally and a total addressable market of more than £1.57 trillion. Conventional office occupancy will continue to fall as businesses require less traditional space and turn to flexible workspace instead. In 2023, International Workplace Group welcomed over 800 new partner locations and counts 83% of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

