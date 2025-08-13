The Sweet Life by Lauren is already winning hearts — and taste buds — with its range of homemade treats

A charming new mother and daughter business venture has officially kicked off in Portadown adding a touch of sweetness to the heart of the town.

The Sweet Life by Lauren, a locally-owned coffee and bakery cart, has begun trading next to Shamrock Park, the home of Portadown Football Club.

The new Loughgall enterprise is already winning hearts — and taste buds — with its range of homemade treats.

Welcoming the business to the area, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart visited the cart to show her support and sample some of the baked goods:

“It was lovely to call in to The Sweet Life by Lauren and sample some of their amazing home baked treats.

"I am delighted to say that this will not be a one-off visit, as they will be a regular feature here in Portadown.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart visited The Sweet Life by Lauren in Portadown to show her support and sample some of the baked goods. Pictured is Lauren, her mother Nicola and family

“Lauren and her mother Nicola are the team behind this charming coffee cart. They have now secured a location right beside Shamrock Park, and will be serving customers both inside and outside the grounds.

“Everything they offer is homemade with care at their premises in Loughgall – from scones and cinnamon rolls to banana bread, overnight oats and much more.