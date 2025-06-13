JMK Solicitors, Northern Ireland’s number one personal injury specialists are delighted to announce the appointment of 13 new associate directors across multiple departments within the business. Pictured are Sinead Sinclair (operations associate director), Una O’Neill (finance associate director), Colleen Ward (operations associate director), Laura Lynn (operations associate director). Back row: Karen McKee (risk and compliance associate director), Amy Bradford (operations associate director), Karl O’Hagan (legal services associate director), Paul O’Brien (operations associate director), Steven Gilliland (legal services associate director), Cieran Marshall (legal technology associate director), Ciara Mackin (operations associate director) and Amy Goss (finance associate director). Omitted from photo: Lorraine Murphy (risk and compliance associate director)

Northern Ireland personal injury law firm JMK Solicitors has announce the appointment of their new associate directors across multiple departments within the business.

These appointments reflect JMK’s ongoing commitment to developing and deepening their leadership team, to help support their business growth as well as the people themselves.

The new associate directors bring a wealth of experience and industry knowledge, which will act as a support to the JMK Solicitors Board to help them achieve their strategic vision and mission of helping clients who have faced traumatic events while securing the best possible outcomes with the least amount of stress.

Louise Mone, managing director at JMK Solicitors, said: “Now in our 21st year and having held the title of Northern Ireland’s number one personal injury practice for over a decade, our ongoing success relies on having a strong, capable team committed to delivering the highest standards of service.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of: Steven Gilliland and Karl O’Hagan as legal services associate directors, Amy Bradford, Paul O’Brien, Colleen Ward, Laura Lynn, Ciara Mackin and Sinead Sinclair as operations associate directors, Amy Goss and Una O’Neill as finance associate directors, Lorraine Murphy and Karen McKee as risk and compliance associate directors and Cieran Marshall as legal technology associate director.

“We would like to congratulate each of our colleagues and thank them for their ongoing commitment to helping strengthen JMK Solicitors’ position as Northern Ireland’s leading personal injury law firm. Their growth within the firm is a direct reflection of the impact they make every day.”

JMK Solicitors assist clients all over Northern Ireland including offices in Belfast, Newry and Londonderry, if you have suffered a personal injury, been in a car accident, or had an accident at work, contact our team for a free consultation.