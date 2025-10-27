RTÉ and EY Ireland partner to showcase the stories behind 12 standout business leaders including Martin Tierney, founder of Seating Matters, based in Limavady, William McColgan, founder of McColgan’s, based in Strabane and Terry Hughes, founder of Pivotal, based in Belfast

A new four-part documentary series, The Entrepreneurs, brings to screen the stories of three of Northern Ireland’s most successful and inspiring business leaders.

Airing on RTÉ One from Monday, November 3 at 8pm, the four-part series will spotlight 12 of this year’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists, offering viewers unique insights into the highs and lows, and risks and rewards of business including Martin Tierney, founder of Seating Matters, based in Limavady, William McColgan, founder of McColgan’s, based in Strabane, and Terry Hughes, founder of Pivotal, based in Belfast.

Narrated by renowned broadcaster Kathryn Thomas, each 30-minute episode will feature three of this year’s finalists, exploring their entrepreneurial journeys, the challenges they’ve overcome, and the bold thinking that drives their success – embodying the ambition, creativity and confidence that define the island of Ireland’s entrepreneurial spirit.

The series comes at a time when, in the current climate, it is more important than ever to double down on Irish entrepreneurship. With rising geopolitical tensions, shifting trade dynamics and rapid technological change, Ireland’s entrepreneurs are driving the growth and employment the country needs to thrive.

From skincare to engineering, from Dublin to Londonderry, the series reflects the breadth of Ireland’s entrepreneurial talent. The 12 featured finalists represent a diverse mix of sectors, backgrounds and regions, including women founders, family businesses, and high-growth scale-ups, showcasing the inclusive and dynamic nature of Ireland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Now in its 28th year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme supports, promotes, and connects a community of more than 680 entrepreneurs, across sectors and regions, who collectively employ over 275,000 people across the island of Ireland and generate revenues of €28bn.

Roger Wallace, head of Assurance and EY Entrepreneur of The Year Ireland said: “The Entrepreneurs series will offer a unique perspective into the brilliant entrepreneurs behind some of Ireland’s leading homegrown businesses.

"It will go behind the scenes of the highs, the lows; the risks and rewards associated with running a business. The series will also highlight how these entrepreneurs are contributing in a major way to the growth and prosperity of communities throughout the island.