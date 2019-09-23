These bank notes are going out of circulation in NI next week
There is just one week until all Northern Ireland paper £5 and £10 banknotes are withdrawn from circulation.
They will be replaced by polymer notes from the Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank and Ulster Bank which were introduced into circulation in February.
1. Paper notes to be withdrawn from circulation in one week
They will be replaced by polymer notes from the Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank and Ulster Bank which were introduced into circulation in February
PA
2. Paper notes to be withdrawn from circulation in one week
They will be replaced by polymer notes from the Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank and Ulster Bank which were introduced into circulation in February
PA
3. Paper notes to be withdrawn from circulation in one week
They will be replaced by polymer notes from the Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank and Ulster Bank which were introduced into circulation in February
PA
4. Paper notes to be withdrawn from circulation in one week
They will be replaced by polymer notes from the Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank and Ulster Bank which were introduced into circulation in February
PA
View more