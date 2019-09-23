They will be replaced by polymer notes from the Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank and Ulster Bank which were introduced into circulation in February

These bank notes are going out of circulation in NI next week

There is just one week until all Northern Ireland paper £5 and £10 banknotes are withdrawn from circulation.

They will be replaced by polymer notes from the Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank and Ulster Bank which were introduced into circulation in February.

1. Paper notes to be withdrawn from circulation in one week

