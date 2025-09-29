Millar McCall Wylie’s latest hires reflect ongoing growth and focus on developing a dynamic pipeline of legal expertise

The appointments reflect the firm’s ongoing investment in people, helping build a pipeline of successful careers in the legal sector. Christopher McCandless, chief executive, Millar McCall Wylie, explained: “The continued success of our firm lies in the hands of the next generation of talent. “Year on year, we focus on attracting and retaining the best people to be part of our growth journey – whilst also setting them off on the start of a career that will be rewarding, fulfilling and uniquely shaped to suit their individual skills and interests. “We extend our congratulations to Emma, Josh, James, Eimhear, Tara and Tiernan on their recent qualification. I have no doubt these six talented lawyers will be instrumental in shaping the future of our firm, as we are proud to play our part in helping shape theirs.”