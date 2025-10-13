Former COO Paddy O’Hagan steps into top role as founder Tara Simpson becomes CTO, marking a new chapter for Instil

Belfast product development and cyber security consultancy Instil has appointed Paddy O’Hagan as chief executive officer.

Mr O’Hagan was previously the firm’s chief operating officer and will fill the shoes of Tara Simpson, who moves to the role of founder and chief technology officer at the firm he founded 20 years ago.

It comes after a period of strong growth for Instil, which has expanded substantially in recent years, adding a roster of global names to its client list.

Tara said: “Instil has been on a journey of evolution in recent years, refining our services, strengthening our capabilities, and building a truly world-class team.

"We are now perfectly positioned for the next stage of our growth, and I’m hugely excited about what lies ahead. Since joining as an investor and COO in 2023, Paddy has made a huge impact, and with his leadership experience, he is absolutely the right person to lead Instil into its next chapter. I’m looking forward to supporting him on that journey.”

Paddy said: “I’m delighted to be stepping into the role of CEO at Instil at this exciting time in the development of the firm. Our track record shows we provide a world-class level of service across our software development, AI & data and cyber security divisions, and I look forward to bringing that to a wider audience in the coming years.”

Paddy is a seasoned executive, having been CEO of Belfast IT Services provider Neueda up until its sale in 2021, prior to which he held senior positions at NYSE Technologies and Kainos.

Tara Simpson founded Instil in 2005. Over the past 20 years, he has built Instil into a respected technology provider with blue-chip clients in the US, UK and Europe.

Today’s news comes just under a year after Instil acquired Vertical Structure, adding an enhanced cyber security offering to its portfolio.