2 The Chapel, 16 Donegal Park Gardens, Antrim Road, North Belfast, BT15 5EU 2 Bed Duplex Apartment £1,200 per month

This former church with celestial views converted into apartments is now available to rent in walking distance of city centre - 10 images

This one-off iconic former church in north Belfast which has been converted into four apartments, is now up for rent. The gated apartment complex offers living accommodation on the ground floor and bedrooms on the first floor.