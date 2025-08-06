This has to be the most amazing coastal home for sale in Northern Ireland - and even dates back to 1853

By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Aug 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 16:13 BST
Grey House is one of the most impressive period residences in Northern Ireland and is nestled in a private situation, set on about 2.2 acres in total.

The property dates back to about 1853.

Situated on an elevated position, the property benefits from an impressive uninterrupted outlook over the Belfast Lough.

See it for yourself on Propertypal

The Grey House, 60 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP

