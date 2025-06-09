Steeped in history and oozing charm, Crawford House is a stunning listed building by Vincent Craig, which sits on an elevated site, boasting spectacular views across the Belfast Lough and beyond.
See it on Propertypal here
1 / 4
Steeped in history and oozing charm, Crawford House is a stunning listed building by Vincent Craig, which sits on an elevated site, boasting spectacular views across the Belfast Lough and beyond.
See it on Propertypal here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.