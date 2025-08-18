The NI-based corporate gifting platform celebrates its fourth birthday with a milestone offer after redefining how businesses connect through personalised, ethical gifts

Northern Ireland gifting concierge platform needi is celebrating four years of business with over 60,000 gifts delivered and £3million generated for small independent brands.

Since launching needi in 2021, the platform, which has offices in Northern Ireland and Manchester, has delivered over 60,000 gifts to companies and customers across the UK and Ireland. From onboarding welcome packs and client appreciation gestures to large-scale seasonal campaigns, needi has been at the heart of a shift towards more personalised and meaningful gifting in the corporate world.

At the heart of needi’s success is a mission to make gifting more meaningful, sustainable, and people-first. By connecting businesses with local, independent suppliers, many of which are female-founded and eco-conscious, needi is reshaping the way companies show appreciation.

To date, needi has generated more than £3million in sales for small businesses, helping elevate underrepresented founders and create new revenue opportunities for the UK’s SME sector.

To mark this milestone and thank the community that made it possible, needi has launched a limited-time initiative: a complimentary gift with every corporate order over £5,000 placed before August 31.

The giveaway includes a curated selection of premium experiences and items, from indulgent afternoon teas to European mini-breaks, chosen to help clients recharge and feel appreciated.

Louise Doyle, CEO and co-founder of needi said: “When we started needi, we had one simple aim: to make gifting more personal, more human, and more meaningful.

“Reaching 60,000 gifts in just four years shows just how much demand there is for doing things differently. This isn’t just about hitting a number though, it’s about the impact we’ve made together. We’re so proud to be building a gifting culture that puts thoughtfulness, individuality, and purpose at the centre of every interaction.

”This is a moment to pause, say thank you, and share a bit of the joy we try to create every day.”

Since launching in 2021, needi has empowered organisations to rethink how they connect with people. The platform has supported major brands including DPD, Spotify, and Intuit QuickBooks, all while championing sustainable, ethical gifts from local independent businesses. By using AI to carefully match each recipient with a curated selection of meaningful gifts, needi ensures every gesture feels personal and memorable.

