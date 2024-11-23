Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armagh company, Natural Umber have found their magic and sparkle early this year as the business is now being stocked by Marks & Spencer for the first time.

This exciting development will see Natural Umber’s premium organic apple cider vinegar available in M&S stores across 15 stores in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland including the major Lisburn, Belfast, Ballymena, Dublin and Cork stores.

Luke Mackle, director with Natural Umber, expressed his excitement about the opportunity, said: “We are thrilled to be stocked by Marks & Spencer.

"This is a significant milestone for Natural Umber, as it allows us to reach more customers who are seeking high-quality, organic products. Marks & Spencer’s commitment to excellence and sustainability aligns perfectly with our own values, making this collaboration a natural healthy fit.

“We are delighted to secure this partnership, which will also see Natural Umber added to the shelves across the UK in early 2025 as part of this opportunity with Marks & Spencer.”

Natural Umber which has been awarded Gold in the Northern Ireland Great Taste Awards and Gold in the Blas na hÉireann Awards is renowned for its distinctive taste and superior quality.

Produced from carefully selected organic apples, the apple cider vinegar is raw, unfiltered, and contains the ‘mother’ – a complex structure of beneficial acids that occur naturally as part of the fermentation process. The name ‘Natural Umber’ reflects the rich, deep colour of the vinegar, distinguishing it from other products on the market.