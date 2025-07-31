Northern Ireland pizzeria brand, Little Wing will open its 12th pizza outlet at Belfast’s Odyssey Place tomorrow (Friday) from 11.30am.

The new Little Wing Sliced concept is a new format for the popular pizzeria brand and comes following a £500,000 investment in a custom fit-out that features a new look and feel.

The new concept is a brand extension for Little Wing, designed to offer fresh pizza and fast service, perfect for people heading to concerts, Belfast Giants games and other events in The SSE Arena, as well as residents and visitors to the nearby Titanic Quarter.

Ahead of the opening, Little Wing has shared a sneak peek of the new restaurant. Inside, the contemporary interiors feature rich wooden panelling, comfortable banquet seating, stylish terrazzo tiled floors and a statement open kitchen, providing a sense of energy and buzz. Outside, additional seating extends capacity for busy periods to up to 60 people.

Open daily from 11.30am, the new restaurant will serve a core selection of 24-inch pizzas, designed to share, alongside pizza by the slice and a range of delicious sides.

Pizzas include Little Wing classics like the Margherita, Pepperoni and pizzas to new varieties including Funghi (Marina, garlic wild mushrooms, creamy burrata, basil pesto); Hot Pepp (smoked and spicy double pepperoni, candied jalapenos, mozzarella, fior Di latte), Sausage & Pepper (pork & fennel sausage, Calabrian sausage, jalapenos, Ramiro peppers, sweet peppers).

There’s also a twist on the crowd-splitting controversial Ham & Pineapple in the ‘Ham Hock’ pizza (pulled ham hock, mozzarella, fior Di latte, crispy bacon crumb, candied chilli and pepper pineapple, as well as pizza take on the Italian classic, Carbonara (Bianco base, mozzarella, fior Di latte, smoked burrata, garlic mushrooms, pancetta, yolk sauce, oregano & black pepper).

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers through the doors on Friday will receive a free slice of pizza.

Every Monday to Friday until 4pm, the new restaurant will offer any slice, side and soft drink for £12 and kids (recommended for under 8s) can get half a slice of Margherita pizza, tater tots, tomato dip and a Fruit Shoot for £6.50.

Commenting ahead of the opening, Luke Wolsey, managing director, Little Wing said: “After months of planning, we are proud to bring this new concept for Little Wing to life.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Little Wing. People can expect the same great pizza they’ve come to know and love, but with a new-look restaurant designed to meet the needs of the diverse visitors to Odyssey Place. The restaurant has been designed with the customer front of mind, from local residents and businesses, to concert goers, ice hockey fans, families and visitors to the Titanic Quarter. Our bigger kitchen and large deck ovens are central to this concept, helping us to serve high volumes of pizza at peak times.”

Little Wing first opened in October 2009 on Ann Street in Belfast, bringing delicious, authentic Naples-style pizzas to Northern Ireland.

Plans are also under way to redevelop the original Ann Street restaurant within the next 12 month, as part of a multimillion-pound development proposed by the Beannchor Group.

The plans, which centre in and around the entries that link Ann Street with High Street in Belfast also include a 40-bedroom aparthotel and expanded bar operations.

