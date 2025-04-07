'This is just the beginning': Northern Ireland law firm to merge with American company to create global legal powerhouse
Herbert Smith Freehills, an international law with a major base in Belfast, and Kramer Levin are set to merge after their partnerships voted overwhelmingly in favour to combine.
The merged firm will be known as Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer.
The global business will have revenues of $2bn, more than 2,700 lawyers, including about 630 partners, working across 25 offices.
Rebecca Maslen-Stannage, chair and senior partner of Herbert Smith Freehills, said: "This combination is a historic and long-term commitment from both firms to pursue our future together as one combined firm, and this is just the beginning.
"We are excited about our shared vision and will build on our strong foundations around the globe."
Justin D'Agostino, global CEO of Herbert Smith Freehills, said it was "a major milestone".
He continued: "HSF Kramer's combined offering, global reach and scale means we will be able to deliver more effectively for our clients, whose needs are evolving rapidly in a complex environment."
Paul H. Schoeman and Howard T. Spilko, co-managing partners of Kramer Levin, added: "Joining forces with HSF is a unique opportunity that enables us to achieve our shared vision and potential for strategic growth in the U.S.
"This is a significant achievement for our combined firm."
Completion of the merger is expected to take place on 1 June 2025.
