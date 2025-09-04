The Northern Ireland Family Business Forum, hosted by HM Chartered Accountants and Ulster University, will celebrate an incredible milestone this year, a decade of championing, connecting, and inspiring family-owned businesses across Northern Ireland. Pictured is Darren McDowell and Ian Smyth with the famous Delorean car

The Northern Ireland Family Business Forum, hosted by HM Chartered Accountants and Ulster University, will celebrate an incredible milestone this year, a decade of championing, connecting, and inspiring family-owned businesses across Northern Ireland.

Scheduled for Friday, October 17 at W5 in Belfast, the special anniversary edition will run from 9am to 2pm and include lunch and refreshments. This flagship event remains the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland, dedicated solely to family-run enterprises. It offers a rare platform for business owners to engage in open conversations, gain practical insights, and form connections that often extend well beyond the forum itself.

Over the past decade, the Forum has tackled critical topics such as succession planning, governance, innovation, and the enduring values that underpin family businesses. With its tenth anniversary, the organisers aim to celebrate the shared journey of these enterprises and the growing community that surrounds them.

“Every conversation is richer because it’s grounded in shared experience,” said Darren McDowell, senior partner at HM Chartered Accountants. “This is more than a conference, it’s a community. We are proud to celebrate 10 years of bringing together people who understand the unique journey of family business.”

Ian Smyth, senior lecturer at Ulster University, echoed the sentiment: “Nothing is more powerful than your own story. We love nothing more than hearing stories from incredible family firms from NI and beyond. This conference is also a fantastic opportunity to hear the story of the Forum itself, one that we have been proud to partner in.”

This year’s programme promises a dynamic speaker line-up. Christian Majgaard, the former head of Global Brand & Business Development at LEGO, will headline the event. With 25 years spent building one of the world’s most beloved family brands, Majgaard will share lessons on innovation, leadership, and brand resilience.

Also speaking is Vicki O’Toole, entrepreneur, public speaker, and former managing director, who writes regularly for the Irish Independent. Known for her commitment to sustainability, gender diversity, and a “see it, do it, finish it” mindset, she brings a wealth of experience and inspiration.

Mark Hutchinson, CEO of Hutchinson Engineering, rounds out the roster. Having taken over the family firm straight after A-Levels, he has transformed it through technological innovation and a people-first approach, steering it into new markets and new heights.

The Forum is open to a wide spectrum of family business leaders, from second-generation owners to sibling-led ventures and start-ups just beginning their journey. It offers a unique chance to learn from global experts, exchange experiences with fellow business leaders, and celebrate a decade of local family business success.