This is the reason why all 20 Home Bargains stores in NI will not be open on Boxing Day

Discount store giant, Home Bargains, has explained why it will be closing all stores - including 20 in Northern Ireland - on Boxing Day.

Home Bargains announced all stores will be closed on Boxing Day to allow staff to spend more time with their families.

The discount store giant made the announcement via social media.

The brand's official Twitter account reads: "To all our staff: thank you for all your hard work once again this year.

"All of stores will be closing on Boxing Day to ensure you are able to spend time with your friends and family.

"We hope you enjoy the Christmas holiday."

Home Bargains store in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

In the same tweet, Home Bargains addressed customers.

"To our customers: all of our stores will be closed on Boxing Day this year to ensure all of our hard working staff are able to enjoy the Christmas break.

"Our stores will reopen on December 27 - thank you for your understanding and support."

Home Bargains has 20 stores throughout Northern Ireland, more than 500 throughout the UK and employees more than 22,000 people.