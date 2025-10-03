The Singing Kettle Bakery, located at 127 High Street, will cease trading tomorrow (Saturday), after struggling to remain viable in the face of dwindling foot traffic in the town centre. credit Facebook

A popular Bangor bakery is set to close its doors for good this weekend, marking the end of an era for many loyal customers.

The Singing Kettle Bakery, located at 127 High Street, will cease trading tomorrow (Saturday), after struggling to remain viable in the face of dwindling foot traffic in the town centre.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the owners expressed deep regret over the decision: “Unfortunately, our bakery at 127 High Street Bangor will be closing, with this Saturday, 4th October 2025, being our last day of trading. This is the very last thing we wanted to do, but sadly we’ve had no choice.

“We’ve tried everything to make this shop work, but with the considerable drop in footfall in Bangor town centre, it has simply become unsustainable.”

Despite the closure, there was gratitude toward those who supported the business through challenging times: “We’d like to give a special thank you to the surrounding businesses who supported us – without you, we would have had to close much earlier."

Customers with outstanding orders or cake collections are advised to visit the bakery’s other location at 88 Church Street, where all future pickups will now be handled.

The message concluded with thanks to their patrons: “Thank you to all of our loyal customers for your support. We are truly grateful.”