This is why some people in Northern Ireland are having problems with their TV signal

People from all over Northern Ireland have recently started to experience issues with their television signal - here's why.

Freeview said consumers in Northern Ireland may be experiencing signal issues and will have to re-tune their televisions.

The reason behind the issue, according to Freeview, was brought on by a decision taken by the British government.

"Following a decision by government, some airwaves used by Freeview are being reallocated to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

"Transmitters across the U.K. are being updated as part of a major engineering programme being carried out between now and 2020.

"Viewer support is being delivered under a Code of Service in line with government policy, which can include aerial adjustment where necessary."

What should I do?

Changes are being made to the way some channels are broadcast on Freeview.

You may need to re-tune your TV equipment to continue watching programmes when these take place in your area.

If you need help with this or re-tuning doesn’t restore your channels call the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.

You may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.

Should you choose to arrange independently for an aerial engineer to carry out work, Freeview is not obliged to refund any costs you incur.

For more information visit www.freeview.co.uk