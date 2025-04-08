Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teen founder announces bittersweet closure of Molly’s Delights Dog Bakery in Belfast citing rising costs and her dog Molly’s health needs...‘but now, it’s time for a new chapter’

A beloved Northern Ireland dog bakery, Molly’s Delights Dog Bakery, has announced its closure after three years of crafting healthy, premium treats for pets.

Founded in May 2022 by an ambitious 18-year-old Melisa and her dog, Molly, the Belfast bakery quickly became a favourite among pet owners, offering homebaked, allergy-friendly, and human-grade cakes and biscuits designed for dogs with special dietary needs.

In an emotional online post, Melisa shared the heartbreaking news that rising costs and her dog Molly’s ongoing health treatments had made it unsustainable to continue the business. She expressed her sorrow over the decision, which marks the end of a journey she started at a young age.

She explained: “It’s with a very heavy heart that I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to close Molly’s Delights Dog Bakery. Rising costs, combined with Molly undergoing treatment, have made it no longer sustainable to continue.

“This decision hasn’t come easily — this little business has been my heart and soul since I was 18. From starting out with nothing but an idea, to building a bakery that’s helped so many dogs with special dietary needs, it’s been an unforgettable journey.”

Melisa, who has learned resilience, courage, and the importance of community over the past three years, also took a moment to express gratitude for the support she received throughout her entrepreneurial journey.

She continued: “I want to express my deepest gratitude to every single one of you — my amazing customers, fellow business owners, and friends. Your support has meant the world to me. Whether you purchased a treat, shared a kind word, or believed in my dream, you’ve played a part in this journey, and I’m forever grateful.

“Being a business owner from 18 to 21 has taught me so much — resilience, courage, and the importance of community. It’s shaped me into the person I am today, and for that, I’ll always be thankful.”

In her farewell message, Melisa also revealed that she had been granted a visa to Australia and would be relocating to begin a new chapter in her life. She announced that the bakery’s closure will be accompanied by a final sale, offering significant discounts on remaining products.

She added: “But now, it’s time for a new chapter. I’ve been granted for a visa for Australia — a chance to start fresh, explore new opportunities, and create a better life for both me and Molly.

“Before I close the doors, there will be a huge closing down sale with big discounts on remaining products — I’d love for you to grab some of your favorites one last time. Anything that doesn’t sell will be donated to animal shelters, so every last treat will go towards helping dogs in need.

“Thank you for being part of this incredible journey. I’ll never forget the love and support you’ve shown Molly’s Delights.”