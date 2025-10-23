A major £11.8 million extension is being proposed for Belfast’s five-star Fitzwilliam Hotel on Great Victoria Street, signalling fresh investment in the city’s high-end accommodation sector.

The plans, submitted by Graffan Properties Ltd and prepared by Noonan Moran Architecture and Turley, outline an 11-storey side and rear extension that would add 52 new bedrooms, enhanced conference and event facilities, and a new spa, swimming pool and gym.

Located at 1–3 Great Victoria Street, the proposed development would increase the Fitzwilliam’s capacity from 148 to 200 rooms and suites. It also includes upgraded staff and administration facilities to support the hotel’s expanding operations.

According to the application, the extension aims to address several limitations identified by hotel management, including the high occupancy rates, lack of family-sized rooms, and absence of large-scale conference or event space.

"Occupancy rates at the hotel are very high and the Hotel is regularly full,” the design and access statement noted. “Management have

identified that the Hotel could grow the business and could sell additional rooms if they were available.”

Plans also include a dedicated function room for up to 150 guests, meeting a long-standing goal to attract weddings and business conferences, alongside a purpose-built spa and swimming pool with six treatment rooms and enhanced fitness facilities.

The statement concluded: “The current application seeks to address all the issues outlined which area intended to enhance the existing hotel facilities and to provide a better range of facilities for hotel patrons. The use at this location will remain as a luxury hotel.

“The proposed changes to the hotel consist primarily of an additional 52 bedrooms conference/function facilities, a spa with 6 treatment rooms, a swimming pool and gym together with ancillary staff and administration facilities in an 11 storey extension located at the side and rear of the existing hotel building.

“The existing hotel comprises 148 bedroom. The proposed development will increase the number by 52 to 200 bedrooms and suites.”

The 130 bedroom hotel including bar, restaurant and conference facilities was originally approved in March 2007, with an additional 30 bedrooms granted in 2016.

The planning application is now under review by Belfast City Council.

