Infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins has launched a recruitment campaign to appoint a chair to the board of Belfast Harbour Commissioners (BHC).

Belfast Harbour handles about 70%of Northern Ireland's seaborne trade and 30% of the island's roll-on/roll-off trade, equating to approximately 24 million tonnes of cargo each year.

The new chair will be expected to attend all Board meetings and other ad hoc meetings as required, with a time commitment of around two business days per week.

The appointment will be effective from 1 July 2025 for a four-year term.

Minister Kimmins said: "Belfast Harbour is a key economic hub for logistics, trade, and tourism, and the North’s principal maritime gateway.

"This post offers an excellent opportunity to make a significant impact as chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, where the individual will bring experience and judgement to strategy, governance, and performance issues.

"I encourage anyone who meets the criteria and believes they can contribute positively to the work of the Commissioners to apply."

Applications will be welcomed from all sections of the community. Women, younger people, people with disabilities and people from ethnic minority communities are currently under-represented on DfI Boards. Applications from members of these groups would be particularly welcome.