Belfast software company Liberty IT has picked up the Excellence in Talent Development award at the annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards.

The awards, which took place in the Mansion House in Dublin, are organised by Technology Ireland and aim to recognise the outstanding achievements of the industry and celebrate the remarkable contributions and positive impact it has on wider society, underscoring the vital role of tech sector in positioning Ireland as a trusted global partner and key player in the ever-evolving technological landscape.

Winners of the Excellence in Talent Development Award, Liberty IT was recognised for the organisation’s achievement in its strategy and approach to fostering the continuous professional and personal development of its people, through innovative employee development skills projects.

An initiative that contributed to the award win is Liberty IT’s TechStart Graduate programme which highlights the company’s commitment to building talent pipelines through the investment of its entry level graduates. Currently, over 50 graduates are undertaking an in-person 12-week academy which focuses on developing professional, technical and business skills.

As part of the programme, Liberty IT also embeds its culture through orientation sessions, High Performance engineering and Product Mindset workshops. This is followed by 12 months of continuous development and support through coaching and mentorship.

Liberty IT’s Lauren Bell, associate software engineer; Emma Mullan, senior director of talent, Colin Higgins, learning & development manager and Liam Scott, associate software engineer are pictured as the industry leader in digital innovations picked up the Excellence in Talent Development award at the annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards

Emma Mullan, Liberty IT’s senior director of talent, said: “Winning the Excellence in Talent Development award is a significant achievement for our team and business and highlights our commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth and our passion for developing our people.

"This prestigious recognition is testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team members and will inspire us to continue innovating and investing in our people, driving future success and excellence.”

Director of Technology Ireland, Una Fitzpatrick, explained: "This year’s awards ceremony highlighted inspiring examples of ingenuity, perseverance, and vision in the industry.