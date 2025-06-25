'This success isn’t just about cheese': Family-run Portadown dairy earns top honours at one of the UK’s most prestigious food competitions

By Claire Cartmill
Published 25th Jun 2025, 12:31 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 12:31 BST

Carla Lockhart MP congratulates Ballylisk of Armagh on major success at British Virtual Cheese Awards, putting Northern Ireland produce in the spotlight

A family-run artisan cheesemaker from Portadown has earned top honours at one of the UK’s most prestigious cheese competitions, putting Northern Ireland firmly on the map for dairy excellence.

Ballylisk of Armagh scooped two Gold medals and a Bronze at the British Virtual Cheese Awards, with its signature Triple Rose cheese taking home two Golds, and its Single Rose earning a Bronze.

The awards are a major endorsement of the quality, innovation, and craftsmanship behind Ballylisk’s growing range of luxury cheeses, all made on the family farm in Portadown using milk sourced locally from pedigree cows.

The company, founded and led by Mark Wright, has developed a strong reputation across the UK for blending traditional methods with contemporary innovation, producing soft, rich cheeses that reflect the heritage of Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector.

Reacting to the win, Upper Bann MP and DUP agriculture spokesperson Carla Lockhart praised the Ballylisk team: “I am absolutely thrilled for Mark Wright and the team at Ballylisk of Armagh on this incredible achievement. Mark is a passionate local entrepreneur who, alongside his family, has built a brand that is now rightly gaining national recognition for excellence.

“This success isn’t just about cheese, it’s about what can be achieved when hard work, innovation, and deep respect for local produce come together. Ballylisk combines tradition with innovation with the result, producing world-class cheese while staying rooted in the farming heritage of our area.

Carla Lockhart MP congratulates Mark Wright, chief executive of Ballylisk Cheese on major success at British Virtual Cheese Awards

“From farm to table, every step of their process reflects quality and care, and it’s no surprise that they are winning accolades at the highest level. Their success helps put Portadown and Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector firmly on the map.

“Ballylisk is a fantastic example of the kind of small business that drives our rural economy forward. I hope their success inspires others, and I look forward to seeing what they achieve next. They are a real credit to Upper Bann.”

