This Wrightbus worker didn't hold back when asked how he felt about the firm going into administration

A Wrightbus worker did not pull his punches when he was asked by the media for his reaction to the announcement the firm has officially entered into administration.

It is predicted that as many as 1,200 people will be made redundant as a result.

Administrators confirmed that only 50 jobs will be retained at the Ballymena based business.

Wrightbus, which was experiencing cash flow issues, was forced into administration when a buyer could not be found.

"We have been promised this, that and the other by our local politicians, M.L.A.s and a nonfunctional Stormont," said the Wrightbus worker.

"We are in a s******e - I am sorry for my language but that's just how it is and that's what in there [gesturing towards the Wrightbus premises]

This Wrightbus worker believes the Ballymena economy is "gone" not that the firm has been put into administration putting 1,200 jobs at risk. (Video/Photo courtesy of UNITE the Union)

"It's been driven into the ground.

"Ballymena local economy is gone.

"Ballymoney and the surrounding towns - we are finished.

"Where are our local councillors and spokespeople?"

The man was then asked by a journalist: "You clearly feel very let down?"

The worker responded: "It's beyond let down."

Wrightbus was founded in 1946 by the Wright family.

The Wright family issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon citing a global move from diesel engines to electric alternatives as causing a drop in the demand for buses in the United Kingdom.

"Global changes from diesel to electric in bus technology have caused a sharp decline in demand for buses in the U.K.," read the statement.

"These factors have resulted in significant losses at Wrightbus which our family have been covering for a over a year.

"It simply became impossible to sustain that level of support," the statement concluded.