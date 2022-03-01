Tim Hortons opens 9th restaurant in NI and gifts first customers with free coffee every day for the whole year

The new restaurant and drive-thru is now welcoming customers with its famous coffee, freshly baked donuts and delicious meals from 6am till midnight, seven days a week.

And to celebrate the opening, the brand is running a month of giveaways including free drinks and donuts as well as exclusive deals.

These promotions will be available to anyone who activates their Tim Hortons digital card - redeemed via scanning a QR code within the store or by visiting here.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons® franchise in the U.K commented on the opening: “We are delighted to have successfully opened our ninth restaurant in Northern Ireland, and we hope the residents of Antrim town continue to develop their love for all things Tim Hortons.

“We had a fantastic response when we opened our first restaurant here in Belfast, back in 2018, and our popularity has continued to grow.”