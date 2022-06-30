To celebrate the opening, the new 100 seater restaurant awarded the first customer the first drive-thru and restaurant queue free drinks, every day for the whole year.

Adam Jackson braved the night in the drive-thru queue, arriving at 8pm last night to claim his prize, while Alice Zaiga was the first walk-in customer to arrive at 3am this morning. The brand also gifted the first 100 customers with a free breakfast meal.

Portadown firm Turkingtons were the contractors. The firm has also just finished a Tim Hortons outlet in Bloomfield Shopping Centre in Bangor and is working on another one in Newtownards.

Tim Horton's has opened a new restaurant and drive thru in Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Portadown Chamber of Commerce.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Paul Greenfield said it was ‘good to be at the opening this morning. Lots of people in getting a coffee and breakfast at the 10th Tim Hortons to open in Northern Ireland.

“The first 100 customers are getting their breakfast free, some have been in queue from 2am.”

Adrian Farrell, President of Portadown Chamber of Commerce said: “Wishing Tim Hortons every success as they open today. It is great to see this area of Meadow Lane regenerated as part of a wider town centre rejuvenation.”

Tim Hortons is to open a new drive-thru in Portadown, creating 50 new jobs for the area.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “50 jobs were created in the local area, which is a mix of full and part time roles.”

Tim Hortons is renowned for its coffee, donuts and signature Timbits® in NI,

The venue will provide a drive-thru and takeaway service for those on-the-go and delivery options will be made available to those in the local area following the launch.

Free drinks and donuts will also be up for grabs to those that activate their Tim Hortons digital wallet. Guests will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant or by visiting here via their mobile to activate the rewards wallet.

Customers can expect coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits®, as well as breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including beef burgers, hot dogs, hot sandwiches and wraps.

The restaurant will open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week. Offering a wide menu throughout the day, the restaurant will also cater for those observing a halal or vegetarian diet.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the U.K said; “We began our journey in NI over four years ago when we opened the doors to our first restaurant in Belfast and have been welcomed with open arms ever since. Portadown is a major town with great transport links and has a wonderful community so we look forward to opening our doors here.

“We have been working hard with our dedicated team to ensure every guest receives the quality experience we’re so well known for and we cannot wait to welcome everyone throughout the day on Thursday 30th June.”

