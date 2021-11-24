Tim Hortons reveals when it is opening third restaurant in Belfast - and how the first customer could will get free drinks for a year - outlet to open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week

Its newest restaurant and drive-thru on Boucher Road will open from 7am at Balmoral Plaza Retail Park.

AND to celebrate the launch, the first fan in the drive-thru and restaurant queue will be awarded with free drinks for a whole year *(a prize worth a staggering £3,100).

The brand will also give away a free breakfast meal** to its first 100 customers.

In addition, Tim Hortons will run a series of giveaways including free drinks and donuts for those who activate their Tim Hortons’ digital wallet.

Guests will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant or by visiting here via their mobile to activate the rewards wallet.

Famed for its Canadian charm, the new Tim Hortons restaurant will open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week.

The menu will feature best-selling items, including Timbits®, Iced Capps, Freshly Baked Donuts and Tims® Crispy Chicken Sandwich as well as dinner favourites including beef burgers, hot dogs, and lattice fries.

The venue will also open just in time for those around the Boucher Road area to get their hands on its limited-edition festive menu, including its brand-new Snowball Surprise Deluxe Donut, Christmas Crispy Chicken and back by popular demand, its Rudolph the Reindeer Donut.

The drinks menu will also delight guests with Orange or White Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Latte and Gingerbread Latte all available for a limited time only.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons® franchise in the U.K commented on the opening: “We know how much our fans in Belfast love Tim Hortons so we cannot wait to open the doors in another part of this vibrant city.

“Belfast has a great community that is frequently on the move, and our Boucher Road venue will make our offering more accessible to shoppers, university students, sports fans and those in and around the area.”

He adds: “We are well known for our launch giveaways, with people travelling long distances and queuing overnight to claim our top prize and we always look forward to sharing these with our worthy winners.

“With Christmas around the corner, there are bound to be lots of guests in the area and we cannot wait to welcome them down from 7am, throughout the day.”

