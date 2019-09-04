‘Time to get behind Carrick’, community told

Carrick has been urged to get behind an initiative to support a bid for the town to succeed in the Great British High Street Awards.

Carrickfergus High Street is a finalist in the Rising Star category alongside Broughshane Street, Ballymena, Armagh city centre and Newry city centre.

The Rising Star High Street Award celebrates “up and coming local communities who are on their way to transforming for the future”.

The awards support those “working to revive, adapt and diversify high streets and an opportunity for councils, businesses, community groups and volunteers to learn from leading examples of ways in which high streets are succeeding in overcoming the challenges of a rapidly changing environment”.

Last Thursday, Great British High Street judges Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI and Suzanne Lutton, Lisburn regeneration manager were given a tour of the town centre by Kevin Wilson, vice-chair, of Carrickfergus Town Centre Partnership and Tracey Campbell, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The judges were taken on a tour of Scotch Quarter and Marine Gardens to The Courtyard before returning to High Street, Market Place and West Street highlighting a number of independent businesses including Brypol Electrical which is celebrating 40 years’ trading in Carrick, the Clock Tower cafe, Robinson’s shoes and Dobbins Inn Hotel.

Carrickfergus Town Centre Partnership says: “Carrickfergus is working hard to attract new visitors.

“Events and initiatives include a Christmas artisan market, a community fashion show featuring a wide range of local traders,

“We need your help more than ever.Help us grow our town spirit into a vibrant hub of culture, great food, and shops that attract new visitors and really showcase the amazing town we live in.

“We are a rising star and the future is bright for the town.”

Voting is now open for the Great British High Street Awards 2019.

Votes can be made for Carrick at the Great British High Street website or the GB High St on Twitter. Voting closes on October 7.