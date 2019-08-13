Titanic Belfast is recruiting for 27 hospitality jobs for events

The world-leading Titanic Belfast is recruiting for 27 hospitality roles to deliver some of Northern Ireland’s most high-profile events.

Ahead of a busy event season, it is on the lookout for hospitality staff for roles including conference and banqueting team leaders, food and bar waiters, conference and kitchen porters.

Over the years, Titanic Belfast has hosted over 2,500 business and leisure events including BBC’s Biggest Weekend, Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee lunch, G8 Summit Reception, BBC Sports Personality of the Year, Giro D’Italia and MTV Sounds and has served guests including Her Majesty The Queen, TITANIC director James Cameron and Presidential Candidate and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Siobhan Lynch, Director of Operations, commented: “We are looking forward to a busy event season ahead, and are on the lookout for five-star hospitality staff to help us deliver Northern Ireland’s most prestigious events. If you have a passion for customer service - you are invited to our Hospitality Careers Open Day on August 21 from 12pm – 4pm to meet the team and learn about our world-class offering.”

She continued, “We are not just passionate about putting on five-star events but the hospitality industry as a whole. We have been working hard to showcase it as a career of choice and providing an alternative pathway into senior level roles, as well as entry level. We have invested in training, skills development, mentorship, a robust benefits package as well as flexible working and assistance with transportation, so whether you are an experienced hospitality professional, embarking on your career or want to work part-time while you study, we have something for everyone and the roles are open to all levels of experience.”

The range of roles include full-time permanent and casual and will be under Head of Hospitality, Lloyd Jackson and Executive Head Chef, Alastair Fullerton, who have over 50 years combined experience in the industry. For more information or to apply, visit www.titanicbelfast.com/careers.