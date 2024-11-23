Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fermanagh signage and branding company has been awarded Maker & Creator Entrepreneur of the Year at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards in London

Fermanagh signage and branding company LE Graphics has been named the winner of the prestigious Maker & Creator Entrepreneur of the Year award at the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The awards, now in their 12th year, celebrate the innovation, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit that drive businesses forward across the UK. Known as the "Grammys for Entrepreneurship" by past winners such as Dragon’s Den’s Stephen Bartlett, the event recognizes entrepreneurs who are not only shaping industries but also fostering growth and job creation in their communities.

Founded in 1995 by husband-and-wife team David and Edith Donaldson, LE Graphics in Enniskillen has long been a leader in the signage and branding industry. Over the past 30 years, LE Graphics has grown from a small local business in Fermanagh to an award-winning enterprise with a reputation for excellence.

David Donaldson, the founder of LE Graphics, expressed his pride and gratitude upon receiving the award: “Winning the Maker and Creator category at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards is an incredible honour. To be recognized on such a prestigious stage, surrounded by so many inspiring entrepreneurs, was simply unforgettable. For a small business from Fermanagh, this means so much. It’s a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our entire team. We’re immensely proud to represent our community and will continue to innovate and deliver excellence in everything we do.”

The Maker & Creator Entrepreneur of the Year category honours individuals who excel in the manufacturing and creation of products that impact daily life. LE Graphics was celebrated for its innovative approach to signage and branding, combining precision and creativity to transform the industry. Their focus on quality and customer satisfaction has set a high standard for others in the field.

Francesca James, founder of the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, commented on the outstanding achievements of this year’s winners: “Every year, I’m in awe of the entrepreneurs who come through our programme, and this year is no different. The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards continues to receive thousands of applications annually, reflecting the incredible strength of entrepreneurship across the UK.

"This year’s winners collectively generate over £3 billion in turnover and employ over 20,000 people. These extraordinary individuals are not only transforming industries but also uplifting communities and inspiring the next generation of business leaders.”

The awards ceremony, held at London’s iconic Grosvenor House, brought together leaders, innovators, and changemakers to celebrate the success of this year’s honorees.

Conrad Ford, chief product officer at Allica Bank, also acknowledged the significant contributions of small and medium-sized businesses to the UK economy: “As a former entrepreneur myself, I recognise the immense contribution that SMEs make to the UK and the challenges they face. It’s great to see some of the innovation taking place within SMEs across the country, and the appetite for growth that’s there, despite a challenging environment.

“These businesses are the backbone of the UK economy, it’s important we give them the support they deserve, and take a moment to pause and celebrate them! We’re proud to be supporting the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Congratulations to all the winners.”

LE Graphics has long been committed to innovation, and this award further fuels the team’s ambition to continue pushing the boundaries of signage and branding.

As they look ahead to the future, the company remains dedicated to achieving even greater milestones while maintaining the high standards of excellence that have earned them their place among the best in the business.

“We’re truly honoured to receive this award,” said Donaldson. “This recognition is a reflection of the hard work, passion, and vision of everyone involved in LE Graphics. It motivates us to keep striving for excellence and to continue making a positive impact within our industry and community.”