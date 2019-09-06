Tony Macaroni opens on Victoria Square

Tony Macaroni, the popular Scottish family-run restaurant group, will open its doors to the Northern Irish public this Saturday, (Septebmer 7).

The 180-seat restaurant will be in the heart of Belfast, on Victoria Square. In a show of continued commitment to the Northern Irish hospitality industry, the expansion marks an investment of £600k in this new restaurant.

Tony Macaroni opened a restaurant in Bangor in March 2018. The public response to the Italian dining experience was fantastic, with the restaurant group hoping to emulate this success in Belfast.

Tony Macaroni will employ more than 30 local people in Belfast. Experienced staff from the restaurants in Scotland will travel there to train the new recruits.

The launch will kick off in style with a VIP evening on the Friday. The VIP guests will sample a range of food and drinks. Tony Macaroni chefs cook everything to order and use only the freshest ingredients – both local and Italian – in every dish. The drinks menu offers everything you would hope for whilst also

showcasing an exciting cocktail list.

Guests will also get the first glimpse of the atmospheric autumnal interiors. Manchester-based Carroll Design have brought the outdoors inside with a sprawling indoor tree and industrial art-deco furnishings.

Sep Marini, managing director of Tony Macaroni, said: “We had a very warm welcome from the Northern Irish community when we opened up in Bangor, so we are extremely excited about our new restaurant in Belfast. We have a great location in Victoria Square, in the vibrant city centre. At its heart, Tony Macaroni is a family-run business and we have a reputation for serving great quality, real Italian food at affordable prices.”

Tony Macaroni, which is part of the Viva Italia Group, opened its first restaurant in East Kilbride, in Scotland, in 2007. Since then, the group has expanded to having 19 restaurants under its umbrella and currently employs around 700 people across Scotland and Northern Ireland.