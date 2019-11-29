Top award for Hillsborough clinic

Orthoderm Private Medical Clinic has been named Employer of the Year at the Investors in People Awards 2019.

The Orthoderm Private Medical Clinic was established in Hillsborough, Co Down, in 2007, by Michael Eames and Elizabeth McMullen.

A spokesperson said: “Being crowned the winner in the Employer of the Year: The Standard 2-49 in The Investors in People Awards 2019 is a fantastic achievement and something everyone at Orthoderm is really proud of.

“Looking after your people is something that matters to all of us. And that’s why these awards are so special.”