The store opened in Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon just in time for Christmas.

A spokesperson for QUIZ said: “The opening brings 12 new jobs to the area.

“The new store, which opened on 20th November, is located at Unit D, Rushmere shopping centre, 4 Central Way, Craigavon, BT64 1AA, the site of the former Dorothy Perkins store.

“Inside, customers will have their pick of the dressy casualwear and glamourous occasion wear that is synonymous with the QUIZ brand, as well as a wide range of accessories. QUIZ entices elegant, vivacious, and vibrant customers that invest in quality at an affordable price point.

“The latest collection celebrates the return of the festive party season, QUIZ has teamed up with social media talent to launch its ‘For All The Nights We’ve Missed’ collection. It comprises 38 party-ready styles with a sprinkle of glamour, fun and flirty ruching as well as statement silhouettes.”

Sheraz Ramzan, Chief Commercial Officer of QUIZ, said: “We’re delighted to announce the opening of our new store in Craigavon. We’re so excited to bring the QUIZ brand and fashion forward collections to new and existing customers, just in time for the Christmas party season!”

QUIZ is an ‘omni-channel’ fashion brand, specialising in occasion wear and dressy casual wear.

A spokesperson said: “QUIZ’s buying and design teams constantly develop its own product lines, ensuring the latest glamorous looks at value prices.

“This fast, flexible supply chain, together with the winning formula of style, quality, value and speed-to-market has enabled QUIZ to grow rapidly into an international brand with standalone stores, concessions, franchise stores, wholesale partners and international online partners in 20 countries.

“QUIZ operates through an omni-channel business model, which encompasses online sales, standalone stores, concessions, international franchises and wholesale arrangements.”

