Tourism Ireland launches St Patrick’s Day campaign

Tourism Ireland recently announced a new campaign to leverage St Patrick’s Day – called ‘Green is the new black’.

The campaign has been designed to build on the success of Tourism Ireland’s annual Global Greening initiative by extending the impact and sharpening the commercial returns of the Global Greening for tourism operators around Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland and travel trade overseas. Tourism Ireland’s aim is to generate significant ‘buzz’ overseas, to capitalise on the exposure for the island of Ireland delivered by the Global Greenings – and stimulate sales at a key booking period.

Modelled on the Black Friday premise, Green is the new black will be a ‘big splash’, time-limited sales period offering prospective visitors in all our main markets the opportunity to avail of significant and exclusive savings on fares to travel to the island of Ireland and on tourism products when they get here.

Tourism Ireland is encouraging everyone in the tourism industry to get involved and submit their exceptional offers to increase their sales for 2020. The initiative will be highlighted by Tourism Ireland through digital marketing, as well as via extensive social media and publicity. The special discounts and promotional prices will be highlighted on Tourism Ireland’s international website, Ireland.com, providing a one-stop-shop for savings on a holiday to the island of Ireland.

“We’re delighted to unveil our new campaign to leverage St Patrick’s Day – Green is the new black,” said Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets. “We’re taking the idea of Black Friday, when retail prices are heavily discounted for 24 hours and switching the colour scheme during our Global Greening initiative, with our big island of Ireland sale around St Patrick’s day. We want to extend the impact of our Global Greening initiative and sharpen the commercial returns for our tourism partners, so they increase their sales at this key booking period.”