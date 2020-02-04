Trade Mouldings invests £10m in centre in Manchester

Cookstown-headquartered Trade Mouldings Distribution Ltd, officially opened its £10million, 76,000ft sq, state of the art showroom and distribution centre in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Following a stellar year of sales, the family run business has invested significantly across the group. Further recent investments include a new 25,000ft sq showroom and distribution centre at its Cookstown base and a 30,000ft sq showroom and distribution centre in Dublin, to service NI and ROI markets.

Trade Mouldings specialises in kitchen, bedroom and bathroom unit doors and accessories and the new showrooms will carry a diverse range of styles produced inhouse, as well as a variety of gloss and matt painted ranges from leading Italian suppliers, including Slab and J-Pull.

Damien Connolly, Sales Director at Trade Mouldings said: “We are already reaping the rewards of being able to service retailers across the UK and Ireland and the addition of our Rochdale showroom and distribution centre will help us meet demand.

“Our extended warehouse facilities allow us to keep sufficient stock of all our existing ranges and carry more product lines. We are delighted to be launching a series of new product ranges at the Kitchen, Bedroom and Bathroom Exhibition at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Birmingham in March 2020.”

The Mayor of Rochdale, Councillor Billy Sheerin added: “I am delighted to have been invited to the official opening of this exciting new development in our town.

“As Mayor it is important to provide civic support to Trade Mouldings, who will play a vital role in our economic future. I wish the company and the new showroom huge success in the future.”

Trade Mouldings employs over 150 staff and continues to invest in its high-tech production facilities in Cookstown, where thousands of doors are produced on a daily basis across vinyl, laser edged, painted timber and wrapped mouldings ranges.