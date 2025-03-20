Outmore NI website now boasts approximately 50,000 users over the past year and has added over 100 new trails and outdoor places, such as forest parks, nature reserves and beaches to its platform

Northern Ireland online guide to outdoor trails and places OutmoreNI.com is celebrating a landmark year of growth, having increased its user base by 66% throughout 2024.

The website now boasts approximately 50,000 users over the past year, reflecting a growing appetite among the public to explore Northern Ireland’s natural landscapes.

In 2024, Outmore NI added over 100 new trails and outdoor places, such as forest parks, nature reserves and beaches to its platform, making it the most comprehensive online resource for outdoor exploration in the region. Notable additions include the recently developed Pomeroy Forest in Mid Ulster District Council, Drumcairne Forest, Tievenadarragh Wood trails, The Fallows Trail, and the OM Solar Walk at Davagh Forest. These new listings complement an expanding database of over 500 green and blue spaces across the country, supporting users to discover hidden gems and reconnect with nature.

Ethan Loughrey, communications and training executive at Outscape, the organisation behind Outmore NI, said: "We are thrilled to see Outmore NI grow and become an essential tool for outdoor enthusiasts across Northern Ireland.

"The addition of over 100 new trails and spaces this past year means there are even more opportunities for people to explore and enjoy the outdoors. The rise in users highlights a growing appreciation for our incredible landscapes and we’re excited to continue expanding and enhancing the platform to help even more people find their perfect outdoor adventure."

With springtime upon us and the days growing longer, Outmore NI is encouraging people across Northern Ireland to take advantage of the extra daylight and explore the wealth of outdoor spaces on their doorstep.

Northern Ireland online guide to outdoor trails and places OutmoreNI.com is celebrating a landmark year of growth, having increased its user base by 66% throughout 2024. Pictured is Kerry Kirkpatrick, website manager of OutmoreNI.com and Ethan Loughrey, communications and training executive at Outscape

Kerry Kirkpatrick, who manages OutmoreNI.com, explained: “The incredible rise in users over the past year is a testament to the public’s enthusiasm for exploring the outdoors. At Outmore NI, we’re thrilled to be part of this movement, providing a resource that makes it easier than ever for people to plan their next adventure.

"The addition of over 100 new trails and green spaces in 2024 means there’s always something new to discover, whether you’re a keen hiker, a family looking for a scenic walk, or someone simply wanting to reconnect with nature.”