Training company wins contract in India

A Belfast-based management training company has securing a £0.5m contract with a university in Mumbai and is negotiating further projects.

Global Management Academy, based at Innovation Factory in West Belfast, set up its first online training platform offering a Bachelor of Business Administration degree at the prestigious DY Patil University.

CEO James Johnston said: “India is an enormous market and we aim to secure up to £4 million in new business in the next two years.

“There are 600 million people under the age of 25 in India and by 2030 it will be the second biggest economy in the world.

“The market is very sophisticated and there is a huge demand from young people keen to progress their careers by gaining the right qualifications.

The company began offering City and Guilds, Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) courses six years ago and has since moved into Australia, the Middle East and Europe.

“City and Guilds approached us to set up ILM centres across India. City and Guilds are well-established there, but have not yet established the ILM leadership and management training arm of their business. Our goal is to set up 30 ILM centres across India in the next five years.

“Ulster University is developing a strong presence in India, attracting candidates from across the country to study for degrees in Northern Ireland. We offer an alternative pathway to enable busy professionals to study for the first part of the MBA online in India, then complete the programme at UU. Invest NI is also helping us to form alliances with other organisations across India.”