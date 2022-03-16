Translink strike ‘will bring NI to standstill’

Translink bus

Unite had already announced a pending strike this coming Monday by an array of public workers dissatisfied with their pay.

Now the GMB has said that from tomorrow onwards, it and Unite are setting in motion a ballot process of their members, with a view to striking in April if its members vote that way.

The unions said the ballot action involves bus drivers, cleaners, and shunters (who are responsible for moving buses about within depots).

They add that any strike will “close the entire bus network within Northern Ireland”, and leave the Province in a state of “complete shutdown”.

It is understood GMB has between several hundred to 1,000 members working on buses in Northern Ireland, with a couple of thousand other workers being represented by Unite.

The GMB said railway workers are not included in tomorrow’s ballot action.

Translink said that, as far as it was concerned, the pay offer it had made “is fair and reasonable”.