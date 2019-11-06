Transport technology win for Newtownards company

Newtownards company See.Sense was amongst the winners of the first Transtech Awards announced at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, in London recently.

See.Sense won the Safety and Security Improvement category of a new awards scheme devised to recognise the use of technology to improve transport.

The company is the official bike light and ride insights supplier to both British Cycling and Cycling Ireland.

Data gathered by See.Sense patented products sees the company, which employs 14 people, work with “smart” cities including Manchester, Dublin and the City of London to improve cycling infrastructure, reduce congestion and improve mobility on city roads.

Transtech Awards director Darryl Murdoch said: “We launched the Transtech Awards to acknowledge and reward the trailblazing companies delivering innovative mobility solutions and are delighted by its success.

“We have truly celebrated breakthrough innovation, rewarded initiatives that positively impact the environment and customer experience and recognised how the future of transport is being transformed by these inaugural awards have certainly captured the imagination of the mobility sector as witnessed by the extremely high quality of entries and the support for the ceremony itself.

“The Transtech Awards are an important addition to the transport calendar and we will be back next year.”