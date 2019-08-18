Tributes pour in for NI businessman and rally sponsor John Mulholland

Tributes have flooded in after the death of car dealership giant and rally sponsor John Mulholland.

A post on Funeral Times says he passed away on August 17, “after the most courageous 14 month battle with cancer, surrounded by his beloved wife, Alicia, children, Alicia, Shona, Johnnie and Anna”.

A post on the John Mulholland Motor Group Facebook page also confirms his passing.

It reads: “John Gerard Mulholland - 1964 - 2019.

“He turned his matchbox cars into a real life, award winning, thriving car showroom, which he filled with love, energy and enthusiasm.

“He rallied most of the roads in Ireland and further afield. He applied perfectionism and professionalism to everything he did yet somehow managed to have more fun than anyone.

“Most importantly, he was a Father and Husband. Everything he did, every deal he made, every late hour spent at work was for his family who are now completely heartbroken.”

The post adds: “If you ever had the pleasure of meeting John, you will know the impact he left on you and the room. His energy was infectious and his passion and charisma for what he did will remain infamous. The self-marketing campaigns will go down as the best in history.”

It adds that funeral details are yet to be confirmed.

Among the plethora of tributes online This Is Irish rallying post: “We would like to pass on our respect and condolences to John Mulholland’s family.

“John was a long time competing on the Irish Rallying scene and will be sorely missed,

“May he rest in peace.”